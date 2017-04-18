Unusual reddish tint appears on the screens of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices in Korea

A month has barely passed since the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and already some issues are coming up regarding the phones. Many Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users from Korea has claimed that the screens of their devices have an unusual reddish tint. This is actually kind of upsetting for the Korean electronics giant considering the fact they took extra time for ensuring everything goes well.

Some Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners posted some picture of their devices online asking others if they thought the display seemed too red. Samsung was quick enough to respond by commenting, "It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the color still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center."

However, some Galaxy S8/S8+ owners complained that they couldn't adjust the color on screens since they were optimized from before.

It also seems like some other people are not that happy with Samsung devices. An industry analyst pointed out Samsung utilizes the deep red technology to achieve color balance on their devices. The analyst believes that some of the Galaxy S8 and S8 devices have this red discoloration due to the rushing productions of the smartphones.

Further, some of the devices are also facing a magenta discoloration problem. Now, we have to wait to see if Samsung recognizes this as a real problem or not. Hopefully, the company will come up with a solution to get rid of the discoloration issues.

