Up to Seven Nokia Smartphones Will Be Released by the End of 2017 Suggests Leaked Presentation Slide

Rumors are floating around the internet about the upcoming Nokia smartphones scheduled to release in 2017. Last week, it was reported that Nokia, under HMD Global will launch five smartphones by the end of this year.

Today, a presentation slide leaked by a Malaysian distributor shows that Nokia will release six to seven smartphones by the end of this year. And, the smartphones will boot Android, which was confirmed earlier as well.

Also, the slide indicates that HMD Global will continue to launch attractive feature phone in 2017 as well to maintain the market share. And, there will be Android smartphones releasing now and then. Now, it clearly indicates that Nokia will launch a phone in every category including entry-level segment, mid-range, and flagship segment.

Going by the leaks, a Nokia D1C will be the entry-level smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. Recently, another Nokia smartphone popped online with much more premium design and that was named as Nokia P1, and it might be the flagship phone we are looking after.

Having said that, HMD Global most probably will announce the Nokia phones at the MWC 2017, which is just eight weeks away from now. In the meantime, we are expecting that more leaks will surface online.

