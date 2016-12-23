Upcoming Huawei P10 Flagship Phone Might Feature Dual-Curved Display

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone brand recently at an event in China announced the Huawei Mate 9, and it is worth noticing that Mate 9 is the company's first smartphone to feature dual curved display.

Ever since the announcement of Mate 9, rumors are rife over the company's next generation flagship phone - the Huawei P10. A leak coming from Weibo suggests that the Huawei P10 will feature a dual curved display, which is quite understandable as Mate 9 already has that feature.

Some days ago, the smartphone's prototype images were leaked online, and they suggested the same dual curved display. Apart from the screen, the phone will feature a front facing fingerprint sensor, and Huawei might go away from the metal body design because the leak reveals wireless charging support as well.

So, if Huawei goes with the wireless charging feature, then the phone will surely get a glass body, which will make a huge difference. But, previous rumors suggested that P10 will feature metal body itself. So, take this leak with a pinch of salt.

It is worth noticing that none of these features are confirmed by Huawei officially, so they might not make into the smartphone.

