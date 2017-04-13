Upcoming iPhones to come with 3GB RAM

As September draws closer, the rumors about the upcoming iPhones keep pouring in. Now, another report has revealed the memory capacity of the three iPhones that will be announced this fall.

According to a research note by analyst Timothy Arcuri, just like last year's models, all the upcoming iPhones will come with 3GB of RAM. Reportedly, no changes will be made in terms of storage as well. So similar to last year's models, the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus will have internal storage space of 32/128/256GB respectively.

This means that Apple must be putting more focus on design and other specifications to make the smartphones worthy of attention.

On the other hand, the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 is expected to have either 64GB or 256GB of native storage onboard.

The analyst from Cowen and Company further believes that the 5.8" model will have extended battery life with two packs of batteries.

However, another report by research firm TrendForce contradicts the predictions made by Arcuri. It claimed that while the 5.5-inch iPhone and the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with OLED display will feature 3GB of RAM, the 4.7-inch model will continue to have the same RAM, which is 2GB.

In any case, both reports suggest that RAM capacity and default memory wise, the iPhone makers will not make any upgrades with this year's models.

Moreover, if these predictions are to be considered, all of the upcoming iPhones will offer lightening fast charging with USB Type-C port.

As always, Apple has opted to stay tight-lipped and many more rumors will keep surfacing online until the devices finally launch a few months later.