Upcoming Mid-Range Nokia Powered Android Smartphone Hits the Web

As we already know the fact, Nokia will launch Android-powered smartphones early 2017. Rumors are already rife over these smartphones, and they say that Nokia is planning to launch three smartphones at the MWC 2017 including two flagship smartphones with a 5.2-inch display and a 5.5-inch display and a Nokia mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 430 SoC called Nokia D1C.

Today, a new leak coming from Playfuldroid revealed s Nokia smartphone's front image. The phone in the leaked image boasts of a 5.2-inch display with Nokia branding on the top right corner flanked by a front-facing camera to its left followed by an earpiece.

SEE ALSO: GIZBOT Awards: Best Smartphones of 2016 Under Each Category

Also, Nokia is going with the capacitive navigation keys and the design of these keys looks a lot like the HTC's implementation. The source also claims it to be a mid-range smartphone and not the Nokia P leaked a couple of days ago.

Apart from this image, there aren't many details about the phone or an image revealing its rear design. We are expecting it to be the Nokia D1C smartphone that was making rounds over the internet since the past few months.

The Nokia D1C will be the company's mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 430 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The phone will feature a 13MP camera on the rear along with an 8MP sensor on the front. Also, all the upcoming Nokia phones are expected to run Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

SOURCE

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals