Upcoming Motorola smartphones leaked via press shot; Moto X, Z, G, E and C phones in the making

A few days back, we saw that a leaked presentation video showed the design of the rumored Moto X (2017) smartphone. The device is likely to be launched with the moniker Moto X4.

The same source, Evan Blass, has now tweeted a leaked image allegedly shot at the same presentation meant for the upcoming Motorola smartphones. The image shows the complete lineup of the next generation devices to arrive from Motorola's stable. The list includes smartphones in the Moto X, Moto G, Moto Z, Moto E and Moto C lineup.

Before and after Lenovo’s acquisition Notably, before being acquired by Lenovo, Motorola released the Moto X flagship smartphones, Moto G mid-range smartphones and Moto E budget devices with decent specs. After the acquisition by Lenovo, the company released the Moto Z flagship for modular accessories and skipped the Moto X lineup in 2016. Though the Moto Z was believed to replace Moto X, now the company is prepping to launch the Moto X this year as well. High-end phones on the cards This year, it looks like Motorola is all set to launch the Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force with support for modular accessories. While the Z Play is said to arrive with a 5.5-inch display with FHD resolution, the Moto Z Force is said to offer 1GB LTE speed and feature a ShatterShield display. Besides this, the Moto X series will also fall in the high-end market segment with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with 3D glass and a dual-lens rear camera setup termed SmartCam. Also read: Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Power, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force specs roundup More Moto G offerings on the cards While the Moto G5 and G5 Plus are already released, the company seems to be prepping more mid-range offerings. We say this as the Moto gS and gS+ are also seen in the leaked shot of upcoming smartphones from the manufacturer. The Moto gS is said to arrive with a 5.2-inch FHD display and full metallic chassis while the gS+ is listed to come with a 5.5-inch FHD display and dual-lens rear camera. We can expect these smartphones to be launched in 2018 by Lenovo. Budget Moto E lineup Coming to the budget smartphone lineup, the Moto E series is also circulating in the rumors and speculations for the constant leaks about the Moto E and Moto E Plus. The Moto E is believed to have a 5-inch display with 2.5D protection and a fingerprint scanner while the Plus variant might have a 5.5-inch HD display with an enormous 5000mAh battery. Not to mention the Moto C The entry-level smartphones are not limited to Moto E alone as the company is rumored to be working on the Moto C and C Plus smartphones as well. The Moto C is said to feature a 5-inch HD display and 4G support while the Plus variant comes with a 5-inch HD display and a 4000mAh battery.

