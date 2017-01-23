Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 can be powered by Exynos 7420 processor

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is all prepping up to make up for the loss that the company faced in 2016. There have been quite a lot of speculations about the South Korean giant launching a wide range of smartphones this year. However, to be honest, Samsung is not only gearing up to improve its smartphone line-up, but the tablet section as well, with the most-rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

This is probably not the first time that you must be hearing about Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. There has been a wide range of rumors circulating all across the internet about the upcoming Samsung tablet. Well, after all the rumors, here comes some confirmation on the specs that the rumored Galaxy Tab S3 might bear.

If the rumors across the webosphere are to be believed, Tab S3 will be powered by Exynos 7420 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. Not only that, the tablet might as well feature a fingerprint sensor, below the display along with a USB Type-C port.

Further, a few other rumors suggest that the Samsung tablet might come in two variants, wherein on includes Galaxy Tab S3 Wi-fi only with the model name SM-T820 and the other one is expected to be Galaxy Tab S3 LTE which comes with SM-T825 model number.

It should be noted that the South Korean giant hasn't confirmed anything on the Galaxy Tab S3 as of yet and all the specs details revealed are nothing more than just rumors.

