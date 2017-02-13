Valentine's Day offers from Moto: get free PVR gift cards

Tomorrow is February 14, Valentine's Day. The spirit of love is already clinging in the air and all the shops are dolled up with roses and hearts to celebrate the season of love. The world of technology and smartphones aren't left behind this Valentine's Day.'

We say this as there are attractive offers from the smartphone manufacturers. Lately, we saw the attractive Valentine's Day offers from Samsung and now it is time to see what Motorola has in stock for their users. Moto urges buyers to try something different with #MoveOnToAMoto.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus live images hit the web showing metal body at its rear

Going by the same, those buying a Moto product will definitely be rewarded with an enticing gift. People purchasing a Moto product between February 7 and February 14 from the physical retail stores, Flipkart or Amazon are eligible to get the gift. After purchasing, the users need to send a copy of the invoice to Moto by messaging on the company's Facebook page. Of those who send the invoice, the lucky ones will be chosen and rewarded with free PVR couple gift cards to enjoy watching their favorite movie.

Also Read: Edge Moto Mod lets you add LED light notifications to your Moto Z

The Valentine's Day offer is applicable only on purchasing Moto smartphones including Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Play, Moto M, Moto X Force, and Moto E3 Power. Also, the buyers of the Moto Mods accessory can also avail this offer