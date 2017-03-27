Verizon Moto Z Droid and Z Force Droid to get March security update

Now its time for smartphone users to start receiving updates on their phone. A few days back, Verizon and AT&T variant of BlackBerry PRIV device got March security patch update with build number AAJ925.

Motorola phones are not left behind in this race. A new update started rolling out for both the Motorola Moto Z-Droid and Moto Z Force Droid smartphones in the US. The software update is of version NCLS25.86-11-4-6-8 and is said to fix the security issues on the phone. This march update will also enhance phone's performance and fixes few usual bugs reported.

Also Read: BlackBerry PRIV gets March security patch update with build number AAJ925

It has hit Verizon's network and one can find it one their website as well. The company released this update as OTA, so it might take some time to reach your device. One can also verify about this by heading towards device's Settings menu.

If any updates have arrived for your phone, then you can find it under Settings ->About device -> System updates section. Since this kind of updates will be of larger size, it might take a long time to complete the process.

Also Read: Weekly Roundup: New smartphones launched last week

In such cases, you have to fully power your phone and use stable Wi-Fi network instead. This update is highly recommended since it installs the latest security patch. User's of both Moto Z-Droid and Z Force Droid received Android Nougat update in November last year. With cool features of Nougat, now this phone will be secured further by the March update.