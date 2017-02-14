Vernee Apollo 2 with Helio X30 SoC and 8GB RAM will be launched at MWC 2017

The MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor was announced in September 2016. So far, we haven't seen the launch of any device using this processor. Now, Vernee has confirmed to Roland Quandt that the Vernee Apollo 2 will be the very first smartphone to user this chip. The company has also tweeted an invite for a launch to happen on February 27.

The MediaTek Helio X30 processor aims to render a better power efficiency by using all the ten cores. The processor comprises of two Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2GHz. As Android apps are not designed to use more than two or four cores at a time, the cores will be assigned tasks based on their ability. For instance, the power hungry tasks will be assigned to the Cortex A73 cores.

Talking about the Vernee Apollo 2, this smartphone is tipped to arrive with another highlight in addition to the Helio X30 processor. Well, we mean the 8GB RAM that it is rumored to be included in the device making it ready for the future. There are claims that this phone will be launched in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

Vernee is all set to unveil the Apollo 2 smartphone in a couple of weeks at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona on February 27. We will get to know the other highlights of this phone at the event.