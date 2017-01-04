Vernee Will Launch World's First MediaTek Helio X30 Powered Smartphone at MWC 2017

Vernee officially confirmed their presence at the upcoming MWC 2017 event. What's interesting is the company teased a phone officially saying that it will be the world's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio X30 chipset.

There aren't many details regarding the phone, but it will be launched on February 27 in Barcelona at booth number 7G60. If the previous rumors are believed to be true, the teased smartphone might be the Vernee Apollo 2 as it was said to rumored to feature high-end hardware.

Speaking about the Helio X30 chipset, it was first showcased by the company in September 2016, alongside other chipsets Helio P20 and Helio P25. The Helio X30 is built on the 10nm manufacturing process, same as the Snapdragon 835 SoC unveiled today at the CES 2017.

Also, the Helio X30 will be a deca-core chipset, coupled with IMG 7XTP-Mt4 GPU clocked at 820MHz. The chip can handle RAM up to 8GB.

The Vernee Apollo 2 is said to feature a QHD display, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage variants. With the launch date nearing, we might see some more leaks regarding the phone.

