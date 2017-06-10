Video launched showcasing Indian celebrities reacting to OnePlus 5

An advertisement has been released by OnePlus that showcases Indian celebrities' reactions for the brand's flagship OnePlus 5. The video that has been uploaded on YouTube via OnePlus India channel and has been tagged as "OnePlus Star Community reacts to the OnePlus 5". Here is a link for the video.

OnePlus Star Community reacts to the OnePlus 5

Several celebrities including actors Amitabh Bachhan and Sushant Singh Rajput, journalist Rajiv Makhni, comedian Vir Das and world class chef Vikas Khanna share their views about the OnePlus flagship.

Journalist and tech guru Rajiv Makhni stated that he was expecting something groundbreaking from OnePlus and indeed the device is ground breaking. Sushant Singh Rajput expressed his views stating that the OnePlus 5 is a smartphone that appeals to the younger generation of India that has a very specific choice. Vir Das mentioned that the camera on the OnePlus 5 is amazing and has a unique design.

The video ends with the release date of smartphone which is June 22, 2017.

OnePlus 5 is the 2017 flagship for OnePlus. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were launched in June 2016 and November 2016 and boasted some high end specs in a mid range price segment.

OnePlus 5 will boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor operating at 2.45 GHz processor paired with 6/8 GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity. It is also expected to have a 4000 mAh battery.