Videocon Delite 11+ with Pro 360 OS launched: Specs, price, features and more

Videocon Delite 11+ has been launched in India at an affordable price tag of Rs. 5,800. This smartphone is the first one from the brand to feature the Pro 360 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The latest Videocon smartphone has been released in the Space Grey color variant and will be made available by the end of this month.

The highlight of this smartphone is the Pro 360 OS that provides a series of advanced and essential features needed to fulfill the requirements related to Efficiency, Privacy, Security, Remote Access, and Lively. It has the intruder selfie feature, app lock, anti-theft mode and heat monitor. The Pro 360 OS provides complete security to the smartphone users. It assures that the Videocon Delite 11+ is free from virus and cleans the system on a regular basis with the pre-installed anti-virus software.

The Videocon Delite 11+ features 4G VoLTE and is fitted with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage capacity, and a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. There is selfie flash too on this smartphone from Videocon's stable.

The Pro 360 OS displays a floating call window that lets users answer an incoming call easily while they are using any other applications. The OS lets users send a contact card to the other party simply by tapping the option and choosing the contact. Pro 360 OS enhances the battery life via the power saving modes such as Smart Power Saving, All-Time Power Saving, and Ultra Power Saving. This platform allows users to group and sort the photos in the gallery on the basis of location and time.