Videocon Krypton 22 launched at Rs. 7,200 with Android Nougat

Videocon which is kind of a household name in India has now launched a new smartphone. Dubbed as Krypton 22 the smartphone has been priced at Rs 7,200.

Well, this budget smartphone comes with some interesting features like the latest version of Android, IR Blaster for controlling third-party appliances and electronics, OTG support for USB connectivity for pen-drives and other USB-powered accessories.

Commenting on the launch, Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation at Videocon, said, "Videocon Smartphone's vision has been to come up with products that not just meet consumers' needs but exceed their expectations. With Krypton 22, we want to make sure that this new product delights our consumers in every way."

Crisp Display Talking more about the smartphone, the Videocon Krypton 22 comes with 5-inch IPS display and is powered by MiraVision technology. The company says, "Leveraging MediaTek's algorithms expertise, MiraVision offers a range of visual enhancements for images and videos, while preserving power." Key Specifications Additionally, the smartphone comes armed with 8-megapixel rear camera with dual tone LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera with LED Flash. As for the key specifications, the smartphone is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, is backed by a 2450mAh battery, has 2GB RAM along with 16GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. Added Features Other features include 4G with VoLTE, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, SOS-Be-Safe feature, panic button and an app called Shoto. The app allows users to get a free backup on the cloud for all their media files. Consumers will get 1-year subscription of Eros Now and 1 Full version Gameloft game with the handset.