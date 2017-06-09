Vivo adds new Blue color variant for Vivo X9

Vivo launched its X9 smartphone in November, last year. Initially, the device was only sold in two different color variants: Gold and Rose Gold. Back in February Vivo released another Matte Black version of it. Then last month the company came up with a special edition of the Vivo X9. It was in a Blue color with NBA's logo housed on its back.

Yet again, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has added a brand-new color option to its X9 model. While this new variant is also in Blue color, the image clearly shows the difference in the shade. You can also see that the front bezels and the antenna lines are White. Vivo is apparently releasing new color variants of the same device in order to increase the sales.It is also offering the X9 at a discounted price of 2,589 Yuan, which is 200 Yuan less than the original price.

To remind you, the Vivo X9 measures at 152.6×74mm. It is 6.99 thick and weighs about 154 gram. The phone flaunts a 5.5-inch touchscreen display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels.

The Vivo X9 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is clocked at 2GHz. It is backed up by 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage space, the device comes with 64GB of default storage. Unfortunately, the storage face cannot be further expanded. For keeping the lights on, there is a non-removable 3050mAh battery. The battery backup is sufficient to last a day's moderate use.

Talking about optics, the Vivo X9 is pretty impressive. The smartphone bears a 16MP main shooter on the back. Coming to the front, there is a dual-camera setup, which consists of one 20MP sensor and another 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X9 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on FunTouch 3.0 OS. On the connectivity front, this dual SIM smartphone offers 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB and GPS. Additionally, it features Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.