Vivo and Qualcomm unveil advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo along with Qualcomm has unveiled the next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint solution which brings new and enhanced features to the previous generation Sense ID fingerprint technology.

Vivo and Qualcomm Technologies have demonstrated the new Fingerprint Sensors for display and metal using modified versions of the Vivo XPlay 6 smartphone. The modified smartphone was fitted with Qualcomm's under-display fingerprint scanner and the company also mentioned that the solution doesn't require a physical button for the scanner.

In Vivo's R&D plan, fingerprint scanning will not be carried out by an independent button or region. It will be realized more subtly under the screen, behind the metal shell, or even in the frame," the company said.

Talking about how the technology works? Well, the new sensor which is based on Qualcomm's Fingerprint Sensors technology will generate ultrasonic sound waves which then passes through the OLED screen. These sound waves will now capture an accurate and precise 3D image of a fingerprint. Then the sensor will match the fingerprint and unlock the device instantly.

Unlocking to new possibilities for your devices! Vivo proudly uncovers the latest Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution. #VivoMWC2017 pic.twitter.com/S0lISpZ2q5 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 28, 2017

It has been said that Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for display is capable of scanning through OLED display stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching. The sensors have also been designed as both an integrated solution with Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms as well as standalone sensors that can be used with other non-Snapdragon Platforms.

In any case, the prototype seems to be a success and Vivo has claimed that the new under-display fingerprint solution is the first to be "demonstrated by a smartphone manufacturer." Further, the company has also stated that the technology will be in production soon. So we might be seeing such technology integrated into Vivo's upcoming smartphones. The company also foresees the application of this technology where it could be further enhanced to support gesture recognition, security verification, and more.

Alternatively, Vivo has stated that users will be able to benefit from the use of "true full-screen display and an integrated unibody and mechanical waterproofing design."

Qualcomm, on the other hand, has also presented a separate press release and has stated, "We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication." And it looks like the technology will now offer smartphone manufacturers the ability to offer truly distinct, differentiated devices with added value on truly groundbreaking new devices.

Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017.