Vivo announces black variant of Xplay 6: Releasing next week

Vivo has just announced a new color variant of the Vivo Xplay 6. The smartphone will now be available in black and it will be available for purchase from next week. Well, it seems the Vivo Xplay 6 black variant is already in stock.

As of now, the Vivo Xplay 6 is available only in two color options, gold and rose gold. However, now it will be getting a third one. Vivo has said that the front panel will be in black and the back one will be matte black. The black color may be old school but the color seems to popular and trending these days. So, Vivo's move might particularly be targeted to capitalize on this trend.

And that might not be the only case, Vivo's Xplay series already boasts of strong hardware features. When Xplay 6 came into the market, it did take the features to a higher level. Moreover, one of the key features of this smartphone has been its four-sided curved 3D screen. Now the black variant will just complement this aspect.

That being said, the Vivo Xplay 6 features a 5.46-inch display at 2K resolution, Snapdragon 820 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.0 internal memory, dual camera with 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor and a 5MP sensor for DOF (depth of field), a whopping 16MP front camera and a 4080mAh battery.

As for the price, the smartphone costs 4498 yuan (approx Rs. 42,634). The new black variant is expected to be priced the same.

