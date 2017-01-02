Vivo to Launch V5 Plus With Dual-Selfie Camera on January 23

According to reports that have been making rounds on the internet, Vivo, the provider of low-cost Android phones is all set to launch the Vivo V5 Plus smartphone in India. Subsequently, the company has sent out press invites for the launch event of V5 Plus on January 23.

While Vivo had earlier launched the V5 in November 2016, it was also during this launch that the company revealed the V5 Plus smartphone. But the date of release was not disclosed.

However, now that the company has sent out the media invites, it looks like the new V5 Plus will be joining the V5 Series in India.

On the other hand, while the V5 series has been known for its selfie camera capabilities, Vivo seems to be working on further improving the front cameras on its phone. The new V5 Plus looks like it will come with a dual-front camera.

Moreover, on the invite of the Vivo V5 Plus, the company has mentioned that the smartphone will usher in the 'biggest selfie camera revolution'. As of now, it is difficult to predict what the company is exactly talking about. Is it talking about the dual front camera setup or something more in terms of the technology behind the camera? Well, we have to be a little more patient and wait till the official announcement to see what exactly the new V5 Plus smartphone has in terms of cameras.

The V5 smartphone by the company, which was launched back in November, has a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Apart from the 20MP front camera, the Vivo V5 packs a 13MP rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF. It comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and houses a 3000mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the Vivo V5 features a 20MP front-facing camera, which claims to shoot excellent selfies, even in low-lit conditions. The V5 also comes with a front-facing flash where the LED light illuminates the faces in the selfie when there is little or no light. The rear camera is a 13MP with LED flash as well.

The specs might only change a little with the new device, but we still have to wait until the official launch to get the final specs of the Vivo V5 Plus.

