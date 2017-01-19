Vivo launches V5 Plus, V5 Lite smartphones; dual front cameras, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and more

Vivo, today, had officially announced the Vivo V5 Plus alongside the slightly lower-specced V5 Lite.

For the unaware, just a couple of days ago, the now-official Vivo V5 Plus was made available for pre-order on a Malaysian retailer website. And today, the device is official.

As with the case with most of the company's smartphones, the Vivo V5 Plus is extensively focussed on the front-facing camera (or the ubiquitously termed selfie-camera). Speaking of which, the handset features a dual camera setup at the front - a combination of 20MP and 8MP sensors.

While the 20MP camera is based on Sony IMX376 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens technology, the 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture is used for capturing depth for bokeh effects.

Yes, like the one we saw on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. It has what the company terms as the "selfie softlight." It also has a 16MP camera at the back.

Other specs of the smartphone include 5.5-inch Full HD display, 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card), fingerprint scanner, and more. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Funtouch OS 3.0 and is backed by a 3,160mAh battery.

The Vivo V5 Lite, on the other hand, has a 5.5-inch HD display, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space (expandable up to 128GB). The imaging department is taken care of by a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front and a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture at the back.

Akin to the V5 Plus, the V5 Lite also runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. A 3,000mAh battery provides the juice for the handset.