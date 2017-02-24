Vivo launches Vivo Y55s at Rs.12,490 just ahead of MWC

While we are anxiously waiting for the MWC 2017, world's biggest mobile event where many mobile brands big and small will be showcasing their new products, Vivo the Chinese phone maker has just unveiled its second smartphone for this year ahead of the event.

Dubbed as the Y55s, this new smartphone is an upgraded version of the Vivo Y55L launched last year. As such, Vivo has stated that the new Vivo Y55s comes with more RAM and a bigger battery.

Breaking down the specifications and features of the new phone, the Vivo Y55s comes with a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved edge screen. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor which has been clocked at 1.4GHz. In addition, the device comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone derives its juice from a 2730mAh battery.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The 4G-enabled device further runs the company's Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Vivo claims that the new Vivo Y55s comes with a new Smart Screen-Split feature which will allow you to multi-task as well as use two apps simultaneously.

Commenting on the launch, Kent Cheng, CEO of Vivo India said, "After the success of Vivo V5 Plus, we hereby strengthen our Y series portfolio with the launch of this power packed device, the Y55s. We at Vivo are motivated by our endeavor to consistently set industry benchmarks by offering best in class features at affordable prices. Focused on our commitment to servicing customer satisfaction through quality products, we are hopeful that our latest innovation will be as successful as our previous offerings. We are confident that Vivo will have a great run in the year 2017."

As for the availability and price, Vivo Y55s carries a price tag of Rs. 12,490 and the smartphone will be available in Crown Gold and Space Grey colors across the country from February 26.