Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3.0 to roll out in March, here’s a list of supported devices

Vivo has just announced the list of devices that will support its Funtouch OS 3.0. The OS which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow will be rolled out to Vivo smartphones starting from March.

While this news may come as good news for Vivo smartphone users, the fact that all the major smartphone makers are already pushing out Nougat update to their respective phones makes it a tad bit disappointing.

Anyway, we will take whatever we get. As mentioned earlier, the roll-out of the update will begin in March with Vivo X7 and Vivo X7 Plus being the first set phones to receive the update. Initially, a beta update will be sent to these devices for testing purpose followed by the actual update on March 26.

In addition to the above devices, the Vivo Xplay5A will also receive the update on April 5 with the Vivo X6S and Vivo X6S Plus following suit. You may have to wait until April 25 if you use the X6S and X6S Plus, though.

