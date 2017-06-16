Vivo to make history by launching the world's first smartphone with on-screen fingerprint sensor?

Well, Apple and Samsung may just have lost the race to deliver the first smartphone with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display.

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been gaining a lot of traction in the market today Vivo might just have come with a smartphone that could take the smartphone game to a whole new level.

To talk about it, an alleged Vivo smartphone has made its appearance in a video showing an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The short video was posted on Weibo, and looking at the smartphone you can see the Vivo branding clearly on the device. Further, the user unlocks the device using a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen.

It is really exciting to see that Vivo has come up with such a technology and it could be a game changer smartphone for the company. But we do have some doubts and if this video is legitimate then Vivo might be the first company in the world to come with such smartphone for the consumers.

However, apart from the embedded fingerprint tech, the 4-seconds clip shows that the phone features an all-metal unibody design and has a dual rear camera setup. As per the reports that are floating around, the phone sports a design that's similar to the Vivo X9 Plus. While the video has just popped up there is very few details about the smartphone. We will be closely following this case and if anything leaks we will update you with the same.

Meanwhile, Apple has been said to bring the tech into the 'global mainstream' but several reports in the past have suggested that it could be otherwise. Besides if this video is real then Vivo may showcase this technology soon. In fact, a Chinese analyst has stated that Vivo is launching a new phone on June 28. We are just assuming that this device could feature such unlocking technology.

But again these are exciting times as technology has come a long way and smartphone manufacturers are at the forefront of innovation.