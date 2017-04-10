Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition goes on sale in India for Rs. 25,990

Along with the IPL Season 10, Vivo lovers are offered with Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition to celebrate the ten years of popular cricket series Indian Premier League. The Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo with an exclusive partnership with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart is set to sell this special edition of smartphone for IPL fans.

Regarding this, Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo India, says, " The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer our consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a lifetime. We have given strictest attention to the design and feel of the phone and our focus is to offer an exclusive experience to the cricket crazy audience."

This limited edition phone comes in a special matte Black color and has an 18-carat VIVOIPL logo carved at the back. Not just this, even it offers a dedicated cricket theme for the users, which can later be installed on other versions of Vivo phones.

Though the standard version of this phone was unveiled in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 27,980, this special limited edition is available for Rs. 25,990 from today. One can buy this limited edition of Vivo V5 Plus from Flipkart, retail stores, and Vivo-exclusive stores.

Other than IPL logo engraved on it, the new IPL Edition phone has same hardware specification and features like the standard Vivo V5 Plus. The dual front camera being the biggest highlight of this phone, it comes with a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor and a f/2.0 aperture in it.

It also comes with an 8-megapixel secondary camera which is mainly meant to capture depth-of-field information. It even sports a 16MP sensor on the back of the device with LED flash in it. With 5.5-inch full-HD display, it is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC and a battery of 3055mAh.

It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage which is non-expandable by default. The device runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Like other latest smartphones, it is also packed with a fingerprint scanner which is present on the Home Button. As a connectivity option, it provides Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE, and a GPS.