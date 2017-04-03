Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition smartphone will be launched on April 4

The IPL Season 10 is almost here and Vivo seems to be all set to celebrate the same with the launch of the Limited Edition variant of Vivo V5 Plus.

Vivo has sent out media invites for a media event to be hosted on Tuesday in Hyderabad. At this event, the company will unveil an IPL limited edition smartphone, which is the Vivo V5 Plus. Notably, the IPL opening ceremony and the first match are slated to happen on Wednesday. The original Vivo smartphone carries a price tag of Rs. 27,980. While the specs will be the same, only the design will be changed.

In addition to the IPL themed design language, we can expect the Vivo V5 Plus IPL edition to be pre-loaded with a few apps related to the tournament. The company will reveal more details on the pricing and availability of the Vivo V5 Plus limited edition model only at the launch event tomorrow.

When it comes to the specifications, the Vivo V5 Plus is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of memory capacity. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and there is a dual selfie camera setup. The primary one is a 20MP Sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens. The secondary sensor is an 8MP unit that will capture the depth of field information.

Fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with Funtouch OS 3.0, this smartphone from Vivo has Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi. There is a 3055mAh battery powering the device from within.