Vivo V5 Plus launching today in India

Witnessing the global launch of Vivo V5 Plus last week, the smartphone is all set to make its way in India at an event to be held in New Delhi today. The selfie-focused smartphone can appear with a price tag of Rs. 27,980 as rumored, however, Vivo is yet to confirm on the same.

To recall, the dual-SIM Vivo V5 Plus device runs on Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display. Further powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, the device 64GB inbuilt storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Camera being the best part about this Vivo phone, the smartphone in terms of optics comes packed with a 16MP rear camera along with a LED flash. Not only that, V5 Plus comes with a dual camera setup at the front which includes 20MP + 8MP. Wherein the 20MP camera makes use of Sony's IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens system, while the 8MP camera captures depth-of-field information. This makes the smartphone the best purchase for the selfie lovers out there.

In terms of connectivity options, Vivo V5 Plus offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS and is backed by a 3160mAh battery along with a fast charging ability.

If the circulating rumors are to be believed, Vivo V5 Plus will be made available in India only in Gold color option. For further details about the price and specs that Vivo V5 Plus might hit the Indian market stay tuned to GizBot.