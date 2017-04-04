Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition launched: Specifications, features and more

To celebrate the IPL cricket league's 10th anniversary, Vivo the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer and also this year's title sponsor has just launched the Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition smartphone.

While nothing much seems to have changed in terms of specifications but this limited edition V5 Plus is available in a special matte black color. Further, the limited edition smartphone also features an engraved Vivo IPL logo at the back. However, the Vivo IPL logo will also be available for other latest Vivo smartphones.

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM selfie-focused smartphone runs on the company's Funtouch OS 3.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Limited Vivo V5 Plus edition sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device features 64GB of inbuilt storage and sadly it is non-expandable. It is powered by a 3055mAh battery.

The smartphone's biggest highlight though is its dual front camera setup which has a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system, and an 8-megapixel camera that's meant to capture depth-of-field information. On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash.

Additionally, the smartphone has an embedded fingerprint scanner in the Home Button and also offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams.

This limited edition smartphone will be available from April 10 on Flipkart and across offline channels. Unfortunately, Vivo did not disclose the price of the smartphone. But it should be revealed on the same day when it goes on sale.