Vivo V5 Plus price and specs revealed ahead of India launch

While Vivo is looking forward to launch the V5 Plus in India on January 23, the smartphone is already available for pre-order on a Malaysian based retailer website DirectD. Now that the smartphone has appeared online, the listing on the website provides all the features and specifications of the V5 Plus including the pricing.

If you go the website, the Vivo V5 Plus is up for pre-order at its full price. The listing shows that the device is available in gold color option. On the other hand, the website also states that if customers pre-order the device they will be able to avail a set of 'exclusive free gifts' along with a 'mystery gift'.

It doesn't reveal what exactly the gifts would be on offer but further notes that the online pre-orders will be available for pick up at Subang or PJ store.

As for the specifications of the device while considering the details on the listing, the Vivo V5 Plus, comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM under the hood.

The smartphone has a 64GB memory which can further be expanded up to 256GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. The Vivo V5 Plus is a dualSIM phone and runs Android Marshmallow while supporting 4G LTE connectivity. Powering the phone is a 3,160 mAh battery which supports fast charging as well.

However, the main highlight of the phone seems to be its cameras. Again going by the details on the listing, the Vivo V5 Plus sports a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and a dual-camera setup, consisting of 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel, on the front.

With such features, Vivo looks like it is stepping up the selfie game for consumers and at the same time for its competitors.

That being said, the Vivo V5 Plus, as per the listing, is priced at RM 1799 which roughly translates to Rs 27,449.