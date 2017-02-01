Vivo V5 Plus the 20MP selfie camera smartphone is up for sale in India from today

The Vivo V5 Plus which was launched last week on 23 January in India is going on sale from today. The selfie-focused smartphone will be available via offline and online retailers.

Earlier, the pre-orders for the smartphone had already begun, and now the device has been officially released. The new Vivo V5 Plus has been priced at Rs. 27,980.

As for the specifications, Vivo V5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs the company's own Funtouch OS 3.0, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This smartphone comes with a dual front camera setup and sports a 20-megapixel camera with the Sony IMX376 1/2.78-inch sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5P lens system and an 8-megapixel camera that is basically there to capture depth-of-field information. On the rear, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 16-megapixel camera with LED flash. The device has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the Home Button.

In addition, the Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that's coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device draws its juice from a 3055mAh battery. Also, the smartphone has a 64GB inbuilt storage and sadly it cannot be expanded. As for connectivity options, it offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. It measures 152.8x74.00x7.26 mm and weighs 158.6 grams.