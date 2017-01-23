Vivo V5 Plus with dual front-facing camera launched at Rs. 27,980, will be available from February 1

Chinese smartphone vendor, Vivo, today officially announced the Vivo V5 Plus smartphone in India at Rs. 27,980. The V5 Plus is the industry's first smartphone to boast of a dual front-facing camera. The phone will be available for pre-booking from January 24 and will go on sale from February 1.

The Vivo V5 Plus was globally announced last week, and the phone was teased by the company in all the social media platforms. In terms of specifications, the V5 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with all its eight cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone also has 4GB of RAM aided with 64GB of internal storage with no support for storage expansion via a microSD card slot.

Optics-wise, the V5 Plus has a 16MP camera on the rear along with a LED flash. The highlight of the phone is its dual front-facing camera. There are two sensors with one sensor of 20MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.0 aperture and five-piece lens. Another sensor of 8MP takes care of the producing shallow depth of field.

The Vivo V5 Plus runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based on Funtouch OS 3.0. The phone is backed by a 3160mAh battery with support for fast charging capabilities.