Vivo V5s is set to launch in India today; Watch live stream here

The Chinese phone maker, Vivo has sent out press invites for V5s launch last week and finally that big day has arrived.

Today the company is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo V5s at 12:45 PM IST. You can watch the live stream on the company's Facebook, Twitter page and also on their official website. The invites and the teasers by the company made sure that the upcoming smartphone V5s is designed especially for the selfie lovers. Therefore, everyone is expecting this smartphone to have a better camera.

Also Read: Vivo X9S Plus could be the first phone to have SD 660 SoC



The leaks and rumors ahead of its launch have revealed quite a lot of interesting features of this device. As it is half revealed by the company about the phone's selfie feature, the rumors do have something else to add to it.

It says the phone will be featured to have a 20-megapixel front camera with moonlight glow LED flash, Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 5p lens whereas, the rear camera will have a 13-megapixel resolution with LED flash and Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) support.

Also Read: Jio to give 168GB data to Vivo smartphone users



With a metal unibody, it comes with a wide HD display of 5.5-inch having 1920 x 1080 resolution. The display is protected with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is said to be equipped by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC with Mali T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM like its predecessor.

The Vivo V5 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and has a water-resistant fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button. It will have a 64GB of native storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

Few sources claim that the phone will be priced at Rs. 18,990 and will be made available in different color options such as Matte Black, Space Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.