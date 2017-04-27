Vivo V5s launched with 20-megapixel selfie camera in India at Rs 18,990

As scheduled Vivo has just announced its new selfie-centric smartphone the Vivo V5s at an event in Delhi today.

While a new smartphone launch is always exciting, the Vivo V5s does bring in some neat features and minor upgrades over its predecessor the Vivo V5 handset which was launched in November last year. Significantly, the new Vivo V5s features design refinements and an upgrade in the internal storage of the device.

Let's further look at what the smartphone has to offer to the consumers.

Display and Design The new Vivo V5s comes with a 13.97cm (5.5-inch) HD display along with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass for extra protection. The company claims that the display provides very good viewing experience for the users. The smartphone features a refined metal unibody design and as per the company at the back of the smartphone has a U-Type lining which makes the device look more elegant and appealing. The smartphone boasts of 0.2 seconds fingerprint scanner which is waterproof as well. Vivo V5s measures 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.55mm and weighs 154g. Under the Hood Powering the device is a 1.5GHz octa-core 64-bit MediaTek MT6750 processor which is coupled with Mali T860 GPU. The smartphone features 4GB RAM and the storage has been bumped to 64GB, The storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. On the software front, the Vivo V5s is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Funtouch OS 3.0 skin on top. High-end Cameras The V5s is armed with an unprecedented 20MP front-facing camera and boasts of a ‘Moonlight Glow' feature. The company claims that the feature allows users to capture perfect selfies without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash light. Further, the smartphone comes with LED flash, Sony IMX376 sensor, and f/2.0 aperture as well as Face Beauty 6.0. and group selfie mode As for the primary camera, there is a 13MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture at the back. Connectivity Options The Vivo V5s is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor. Pre-installed Apps The Vivo V5s comes pre-installed with Social Media Apps like Facebook, Google Duo, WhatsApp, Line, Viber, WeChat and

Google Services apps like Maps, News & Weather, Play Games, Gmail, Chrome, Google Search, YouTube, Play Music, Play Movies & TV, Photos, Play Store. Other apps include WPS, UC browser, Amazon, detikcom.

The smartphone also has an interesting feature called App Clone which lets users clone several apps. Supported Apps include WhatsApp, Wechat, Line, Viber, BBM, Zalo. Price and Avalibility The new Vivo V5s is priced at Rs. 18,990 and it will be available in two color variants - Crown Gold and Matte Black. The pre-booking for the smartphone starts today 27 April, and the first sale will begin on May 6 which will be for the Matte Black variant and the Crown Gold will go on sale from May 20.