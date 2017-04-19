Vivo V5s launching on April 27 in India

Vivo has now confirmed that the company will be adding a new smartphone in the V series. The Chinese phone maker has now started to send out press invites and the invite suggests that the new smartphone will be the V5s.

Further, the invite mentions that the smartphone will be launched in India on April 27. Considering the invite or the teaser, it looks like the upcoming smartphone Vivo V5s has also been developed for the selfie lovers. Therefore, we expect that the smartphone might come with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera which was the case of its predecessor.

Moreover, the new V5s model might also feature similar design and specifications to that of Vivo V5 model. We are expecting minor changes. The major difference, this smartphone is likely to come in a new black variant.

However, as many reports are suggesting that the new Vivo V5S will be similar to the Vivo V5 here are some of the features specifications of the device. The Vivo V5 features a 5.5 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is coupled with Mali T860 GPU. Vivo V 5 comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Funtouch OS 2.5 on top.

The smartphone is armed with a 20-megapixel selfie camera with moonlight glow LED flash, Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 5p lens. The smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF).

Vivo V5 is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone has a water-resistant fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button. Apart from these specs, the Vivo V5 smartphone offers Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, split screen multitasking, and a Hi-Fi AK4376 Chipset for improved audio performance. The smartphone measures 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.55 mm and weighs 154 grams. As for the pricing, the smartphone is currently priced at Rs 17,980.