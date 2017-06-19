Vivo X11 tipped to feature bezel-less display; launch imminent

Last week we told you about the video of the alleged Vivo smartphone with fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. Now, we are hearing rumors about a new Vivo handset, which is dubbed as the Vivo X11. The source of the rumors are Weibo.

The Vivo X11 is the successor of the Vivo X9. It is being speculated that the Vivo X11 will have a Plus variant as well, which will have a larger size. As per the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the device will sport a similar design to that of the Vivo X9. However, the upcoming smartphone will have an almost bezel-less display with high screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the display will be covered by a 2.5D curved glass for better protection. While most of the leaks are suggesting that the resolution of the display will be 1080p, some are pointing towards a 1440p 2K display.

Speaking of the rest of the specs, the Vivo X11 is said to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under its hood. To remind to, its predecessor came with a Snapdragon 653 chipset, so the upgrade is pretty impressive. We are also presuming that the device will arrive with 6GB RAM while the Plus variant will feature 8GB of RAM.

However, the default storage space may remain the same. Unfortunately, users won't be able to expand the inbuilt storage further since the Vivo X11 is not likely to come with a micro SD card slot.

Recently, an alleged Vivo smartphone made its appearance in a video showing an on-screen fingerprint sensor. While we can't confirm for sure, we are not denying the possibility that the Vivo X11 is the same phone as seen in the video.

Well, we are doing a lot of guess works here, so you better take these leaks with a pinch of salt.