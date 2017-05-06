Vivo X9 blue color variant announced

Vivo launched its X9 smartphone in November, last year. Initially, the device was only sold in two different color variants: Gold and Rose Gold. Back in February Vivo released another Matte Black version of it. Now, after almost 6 months later, the company has come up with a special edition of the Vivo X9. This new edition will be available in a Blue color with NBA's logo housed on its back.

However, the front bezels are black and the antenna lines are white. What's more, not only the design, the user interface of the phone is also NBA-themed, in terms of wallpapers and icons. In addition to this, the Vivo X9 NBA edition will offer a power bank, a water bottle and an NBA key-ring. This special edition will carry a price tag of ¥2998 ($435) and will hit the market on May 10.

The other color variants are priced at ¥2798 ($406). Specs wise, nothing will change in this limited edition. To recall, let's go through the features and specifications of Vivo X9.

Size and display The Vivo X9 measures at 152.6×74mm. It is 6.99 thick and weighs about 154 gram. The phone flaunts a 5.5-inch touchscreen display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Under the hood The Vivo X9 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is clocked at 2GHz. It is backed up by 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage space, the device comes with 64GB of default storage. However, the storage face cannot be further expanded. For keeping the lights on, there is a non-removable 3050mAh battery. The battery backup is sufficient to last a day's moderate use. Camera department Talking about optics, the Vivo X9 is pretty impressive. The smartphone bears a 16MP main shooter on the back. Coming to the front, there is a dual-camera setup, which consists of one 20MP sensor

and another 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Operating system and connectivity options The Vivo X9 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on FunTouch 3.0 OS. On the connectivity front, this dual SIM smartphone offers 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB and GPS. Additionally, it features Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

