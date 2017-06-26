Vivo X9S & X9S Plus with dual front cameras spotted on promotional poster

We recently reported that Vivo may unveil a new smartphone on June 28. Notably, not just any device, it is tipped to be the world's first smartphone with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. That's something!

Well, looks like Vivo has more in store for its fans as it plans to launch two more smartphones soon. Dubbed as the Vivo X9s and X9s Plus, both the models will come equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 660 chipset under its hood. We are saying on this based on a photo posted on Weibo which apparently is a promotional poster for the Vivo phones.

According to the leakster, who shared the image, the poster was spotted in a Vivo experience store in China. While it is just a leak, we must not forget that the Oppo also promoted its recently launched R11 in the same manner.

As you can see the poster shows the renders of the alleged Vivo X9s and X9s Plus. However, the image is quite blurry so distinguishing between the devices is quite a task. In any case, the only difference will be in the size.

The image also reveals the presence of a single camera unit on the back, which is accompanied by a LED flash. While on the front, the smartphones appear to bear a dual camera setup. And according to the caption, one of the sensors of the camera is of 20MP. If you remember, the Vivo X9s Plus was recently listed with 20MP+5MP front cameras on TENAA.

Now, talking about the other specs, TENAA listing has previously suggested that the Vivo X9s Plus will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage space. It will draw its energy from a 3920mAh battery.

The Vivo X9s Plus is expected a 5.85-inch full HD OLED display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. As for the software side of things, the smartphone is likely to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.