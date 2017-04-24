Vivo X9S Plus could be the first phone to have SD 660 SoC

The Vivo X-Series smartphones are known for offering good features at an affordable price. Now, it looks like a new phone dubbed as the X9S Plus is set to join the series, which consists of the X9 and X9 Plus.

According to a new leak, the Vivo X9S Plus has passed the Radio frequency certification in China. This could mean that the company might launch the device in a couple of months. However, it has only been a little more than 6 months since the launch of the X9, so we may have to wait a bit longer. The same leak reveals that the X9S Plus could be the first phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor.

The SD 660 is the latest chipset from Qualcomm, but the company is yet to introduce it officially. The chipset uses the 14nm process and integrates an Octa-core Kyro CPU.

In addition to this, it is accompanied by an Adreno 512 GPU and offers support for dual-channel LPDDR4X memory, UFS 2.1 storage, and X10 LTE baseband.

Currently, rest of the features and specifications of the Vivo X9S Plus is not known, though it is likely to feature a dual front camera setup similar to the phones in the X-series. Some are presuming, that the smartphone might ship with a rear dual-camera setup as well.

The Vivo X9 Plus, which was launched in November 2016, comes with a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 6.0 and is backed up by a large 4000mAh non-removable battery.

