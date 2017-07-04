Vivo X9s Plus images leak days ahead of launch

Lately, we have been coming across a lot of rumors and leaks about the Vivo X9s Plus, the upcoming flagship smartphone. Now, the pictures of the device in question have been leaked via Digit.

The Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus smartphones are believed to be unveiled on July 6. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch of these smartphones slated to happen at an event in Beijing on Thursday. Both these smartphones are expected to be selfie-centric devices with dual front camera sensors just like the recent smartphones from Oppo.

Complete design revealed The leaked images of the alleged Vivo X9s show the front, rear and bottom of the device shedding light on the design elements and the fingerprint sensor, a single rear camera with LED flash, dual-lens selfie camera, USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Key specs are out One of the images reveals some specs of the Vivo X9s Plus. Going by the same, the smartphone is believed to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box topped with Vivo's Funtouch OS and employ the Snapdragon 653 SoC instead of the recent Snapdragon 660 SoC. OLED display expected The Vivo X9s Plus is believed to be launched with a 5.85-inch FHD 1080p OLED display. If this turns out to be true, we can expect the smartphone to be one of the first devices to feature such a screen. However, there is no concrete information suggesting the same. And, we need to wait for the official launch in a couple of days to know more information.