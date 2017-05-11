Vivo X9s Plus with dual front cameras appears on TENAA

The Vivo X9s Plus has just hit the Chinese smartphone certification site TENAA. Thanks to the TENAA appearance, we have got an idea about the design and specification of the upcoming device. In the previous month, it passed the Radio frequency certification in China.

The rumor mill also pointed out that the Vivo X9s Plus would be the first phone to come equipped with a Snapdragon 660 chipset. Other than this piece of information, rest of the features and specifications of the smartphone were unknown until now. However, the recent TEENA listing has allowed us to take a peek at the specs line up of the Vivo X9s Plus. Scroll down to know the details.

Display and design The Vivo X9s Plus apparently flaunts a 5.85-inch full HD OLED display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The front view of the smartphone reveals the presence of a physical home button on the bottom bezel. This could also function as a Touch ID button. The top bezel houses a dual camera setup teamed with a LED flash. On the right side of the device, you can see the power button and the volume controller. Coming to the rear part, there is a single camera sensor with LED flash. The Vivo branding is also visible. The handset measures at 162.59×78.84×7.25mm and weighs 183.2 grams. Under the hood The Vivo X9s Plus is powered by an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. Since Qualcomm has already announced the launch of Snapdragon 660 chipset, it is most likely to be the same one. Additionally, the phone will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage space. The X9s Plus is said to pack a 3920mAh battery inside. Software and optics According to the TENAA listing, the Vivo smartphone will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system right out of the box. In terms of optics, the Vivo X9s Plus is touted to feature a 16MP rear shooter with a single-LED flash. As already mentioned, it will also have a dual camera setup consisting of 20MP+5MP sensors on the front. Looking at the image, the primary camera seems to have a slight bump. The TEENA listing further reveals that the Vivo X9s Plus will come in Gold color.

