Vivo Xplay 6 with 64GB storage launched

Vivo has just released a new native storage variant of its Xplay 6 smartphone. Originally, the phone was launched with 128GB of default storage space along with 6GB of RAM.

While the newly released version comes with only 64GB of inbuilt storage. The thing to be noted is that its RAM capacity will stay the same. Just like the original model, it does not feature a microSD card slot. This means users wouldn't be able to expand the storage space even if they wish to. So those who do not need much storage can check this phone out.

The 64GB ROM variant is priced at 3998 Yuan. To remind you, the one with 128GB costs 4498 Yuan. Considering the price significant price difference, the new version does offer a great deal to the customers.

Talking about the other specs, it will ship with the same specifications as the original one. This means the handset will sport a 5.46-inch display at 2K resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 820 chipset teamed with 6GB of RAM.

The device will flaunt a real dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor and a 5MP sensor for DOF (depth of field). Up front, there will also be a whopping 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will draw its energy from a large 4080mAh crammed under its hood. In addition to this, there will be a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button at the front.

As you can see, even with less storage, the Vivo Xplay 6 is a decent handset.

