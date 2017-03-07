Vivo Y25 entry level smartphone launched at Rs. 7,400

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Vivo Y53 and the Y55s smartphone and while it has just been few weeks since those launches, the company has yet again announced a new smartphone in its Y-series in Malaysia.

Dubbed as the Y25, this entry level smartphone is priced at RM 499 (Rs 7,400) and comes in grey and white color variant. However, as of now, there are no details regarding the international launch.

Talking about the device, the new Vivo Y25 features a 4.5-inch FWGA display with a resolution of 854×480 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MTK6580 processor which is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

If you're wondering about the camera, then the Y25 smartphone sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone also includes additional camera features like HDR, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Panorama, and Watermark amongst others.

Talking about the battery, the new smartphone packs a 1,900mAh battery. It is an entry level smartphone so you shouldn't expect much. As for connectivity options, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a microUSB port. However, sadly the smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS with Funtouch OS 2.1 on top. The company could have gone with Marshmallow at least.

All in all, it looks like the smartphone comes with decent specs and features. The good thing though is that it shouldn't fall heavy on your pocket.