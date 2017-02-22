Vivo Y53 with Snapdragon 425 chip launched: specs, price, and more

Vivo Y53 is launched with a price tag of Rs. 10,502 in two color variants, which include - Crown Gold & Space Gray. Well, for now, the device has just been launched in Malaysia, however, in the days ahead might hit Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and India.

As per specifications, Vivo Y53 will be featuring a 5-inch qHD display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. In terms of the storage capacity, the device comes packed with 2GB of RAM coupled with a 16GB of inbuilt memory units, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Further, running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Vivo Y53 is backed by a 2500mAh battery. While on the camera front, the Vivo smartphone offers an 8MP rear camera, which comes along with f2.0 Aperture and LED flash. Whereas, on the front, Vivo Y53 fits a 5MP camera.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone loses ground to Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo in China; market shares down

Looks like the device has been designed for the photography enthusiasts, as the 8MP rear camera comes with a range of new features which include - Face Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Night, PPT, Pro, Videos, Camera Filter, Voice Capture, Touch Capture, Palm Capture, Timer and more.

Well, about the global availability of the Vivo Y53 phone, the smartphone vendor seems to be a little silent on that note.