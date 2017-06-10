Vivo Y66 gets a price cut in India: Available at Rs. 13,990

Vivo Y66 is one of the many selfie-centric phones in the Indian market currently. However, this smartphone might not fairly be a popular device. But in any case, it will be easier for consumers as well Vivo fans to purchase the smartphone.

Vivo Y66 is getting a price cut of Rs. 1000 and it offer will be effective starting today. As such, Vivo Y66 is now available for Rs. 13,999. The smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 in March.

The news comes from Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom who has shared the new price on his Twitter handle. The price is immediately effective as per the tweet. However, during the time of writing this article, the price of the smartphone was still Rs. 14,999.

On Flipkart, the phone is retailing at Rs 14,999 and on Amazon India, the smartphone is being offered at a price of Rs 14,999. Some e-commerce websites are surprisingly offering the phone at lesser prices. But again it is not because of the price drop but they are running some offers of their own.

While the news sounds good, Vivo India hasn't provided any official word on the price drop.

That being said, if you are interested in the device, then here are some of the features and specs of Vivo Y66.

Features and Specifications

The handset comes with a rather average set of specifications and comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with the 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 SoC and features 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of on-board storage which is expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card.Vivo Y66 runs on FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow.

As for the cameras, the handset comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with single flash and at the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with Vivo's Moonlight Glow flash which offers a soft lighting for selfies. The dual-SIM device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and is 4G LTE compliant. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, OTG, and more. The phone is available in two colors, Rose Gold and Crown Gold.