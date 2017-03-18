Vivo Y66 with 16MP selfie camera and 3GB RAM launched at Rs. 14,999

Vivo has extended its portfolio of selfie-centered smartphones with the launch of Y66 handset in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the mid-range Android smartphone features a 16MP front camera paired with a LED flashlight to brighten up the selfies in non-ideal light conditions.

Vivo names it 'Moonlight Glow' flash and says that the feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions.

In addition to a 16MP front camera with Moonlight flash, the smartphone has a 13MP rear camera that is also supported by a LED flashlight.

Vivo Y66 is identical to the previously launched Vivo V5 and comes with a 2.5D curved glass on front to protect its 5.5-inch HD display. The smartphone has a uni-body metal design and is powered by an octa-core 64-bit processor paired with 3GB RAM to support multitasking.

There is 32GB internal memory that can be expanded by up to 256GB via microSD card. Vivo Y66 is backed by a 3000mAh battery unit.

Vivo Y66 runs on FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The UI is quite colorful and features a number of software tweaks to enhance the user experience. For instance, the smartphone has 'Smart Screen-Split' that allows users to run two apps simultaneously for smooth multi-tasking.

Besides, the smartphone supports gestures and also come with 'Eye Protection Mode' to protect your eyes from display's bright light during night time. Vivo has also partnered with 'Saavn' music app and the customers who buys the Y66 will get Saavn's premium music service with ad-free, unlimited, high-quality audio downloads for 6 months.

While the handset packs in decent camera sensors, metal design and 3GB of RAM, it is the display and processing power that might fail to please the audience.

Vivo Y66 offers a 5.5-inch screen with 720p resolution display that seems dated when compared to other Chinese handsets such as Honor 6X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power that offers full HD screen at similar and lower price-points. Besides, another low-down is the non-availability of a fingerprint scanner on the handset that is priced at 15k.

We will evaluate the display and other aspects of the handset to give a final verdict.