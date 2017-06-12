VKWorld Z3310, a Nokia 3310 (2017) clone pegged for June launch

Launching clones to mobile devices aren't a new trend. While there are quite a few new Nokia 3310 clones available on the market including the Darago 3310 and Micromax X1i, the next addition to the list seems to be the VKworld Z3310.

The VKworld Z3310 is a look alike of the Nokia 3310 (2017) except for the VKworld branding at the bottom of the display. This handset is expected to be released sometime at the end of this month. It is likely to cost half as much as the Nokia 3310 that is priced at Rs. 3,310 in India. Notably, this price tag has made Nokia fans back out from purchasing the Nokia 3310 (2017). Despite selling at half this price, the VKworld Z3310 is said to feature better specifications.

Nokia 3310 (2017) specs While the potential launch time frame and price tag details of the VKworld Z3310 have been leaked, there is no mention on the possible specs that it might arrive with. To refresh on the specifications of the Nokia 3310, the feature packs a 2.4-inch display, a 2MP main snapper at its rear, 16MP default storage that can be expanded further up to 32GB using a microSD card and a 1200mAh battery. VKworld Z3310 to have better specs There are claims that the VKworld offering in the making might feature a larger storage space, a high resolution camera and a relatively bigger battery. Similar color variants Going by the leaked image of the VKworld Z3310 will be launched in Red, Dark Blue/Black, Yellow and Grey color options similar to the Nokia 3310 (2017). If you want to purchase the Nokia 3310 (2017) and feel that it is too expensive, then you can wait for the alleged VKworld Z3310 to see the light of the day.

Via: GizmoChina