Walleye and Muskie - Codenames for Google's Pixel 2 phones revealed

The upcoming Google Pixel phones are rumored to have got codenames. There were so many rumors rotating around this flagship phone which come under "Made by Google" tagline. Now it is said that these two devices will come with 'walleye' and 'muskie' codenames respectively.

Past Pixel and Nexus phones had codenames like Shamu and Marlin, so people were expecting the same kind of name with this year's Pixel phones. The codename 'walleye' appeared in the Android Open Source Project, and you can see it for yourself. On the flip side, the name 'muskie' has not yet appeared in any project so far and there is no guarantee that Muskie will ever show up.

It's known that Google's codename choices generally don't reveal much about a device. If we research a bit regarding this names, we will get to know the fact that the walleyes and muskies are both North American freshwater fish where muskies are a considerably larger animal.

Google has confirmed that its new Pixel 2 is coming this year though hardware details are not shared by them. But the rumors say that the Walleye and Muskie phones will somewhat be similar to the previous Pixel and Pixel XL devices wherein one will be smaller in size compared to the other.

It also says that Google's next Pixel phones will focus on low-light photography and better water resistance may be included in it. Some reports say that these phones are tested with new chipset - Snapdragon 83X chips and might finally ditch 3.5mm audio jack similar to Apple.

Still, we are expecting some more rumors regarding the specs or other features of Pixel phones though the codenames are finally revealed.

