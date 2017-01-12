Watch HTC unveiling the HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play live streaming here

The event starts at 1:30PM IST.

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone brand is all set to unveil their 'For U' smartphones. The company nearly 15 days ago teased the launch event of these phones. 

Several rumors have surfaced online saying the vendor will announce new HTC U series of smartphones, the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play. But, other rumors also suggested that the HTC Ocean series will be announced. 

However, going by the teaser, we believe that the HTC U Ultra and U Play might go official today. The event starts at 1:30PM IST. You can watch the live streaming below. 


Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 12:34 [IST]
