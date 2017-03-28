Watch the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus launch event from here

One of the highly anticipated Android biggies of this year is all set to be unveiled today. Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event today at New York and London for the Galaxy fans to catch up the action live.

At the launch event, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus - the premium flagship smartphones expected to feature a redesign and a slew of new and interesting features. These phones are the first premium launches to happen after the Note 7 fiasco. The event is scheduled to happen at 9:00 AM Pacific Time that is around 9:30 PM in Indian Standard Time. So, tonight marks the end of your wait.

As it is known that not all can attend the launch event of Samsung, here are some possible ways to watch the active live.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

YouTube live stream Usually, Samsung will live stream the launch event on its official YouTube channel. As of now, there is no video link to upload here, but you can stay tuned to the channel to know more. Unpacked 2017 app Samsung has a dedicated app for fans to stay tuned to the Unpacked event. For now, the app features a countdown timer. Once the event starts, you can watch the live stream via the app. This app is available for both Android and iOS. Download the app and watch the launch event of Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Samsung Unpacked website Apart from YouTube and the app, Samsung also lets you watch the live stream via the dedicated webpage on its official website. Bookmark this link and ensure that you watch it tonight.