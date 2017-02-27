Watch Sony, Alcatel, Oppo and Gionee MWC 2017 event live here

Mobile World Congress kick-started on February 25 with BlackBerry, followed by LG, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE. As per today's schedule Sony, Alcatel, Gionee, and Oppo are going to announce a range of devices.

All the companies are live streaming their MWC event and so will Sony, Alcatel, Gionee, and Oppo. If the rumors are to be believed Sony and Alcatel are expected to unveil five brand new devices, while on the other hand Gionee A1 and A1 Plus will make its first public appearance today. Apart from these launches, Oppo might not announce any smartphone specifically, however, is expected to 5x smartphone photography technology.

To watch the live stream of Sony, Alcatel, Gionee, and Oppo check below.

Sony The Japanese smartphone vendor is expected to live stream their MWC 2017 event on their official website. You can watch the event right here. The smartphone vendor is expected to unveil various devices, however, for now, only the Xperia XZ Premium device has been leaked online. If the rumors are to be believed, Sony Xperia XZ Premium is expected to come packed with the latest snapdragon 835 chipsets, 20MP camera set up, 4K video recording capability and more. Alcatel Alcatel is going to unveil five new devices today, out of which one is going to be a modular design device. Looks like Alcatel Idol 5S and Idol 5 Pro are in the pipeline. If the rumors are to be believed, Alcatel Idol 5S is expected Helio P20 SoC and 3GB of RAM. On the other hand, other rumors about Alcatel Idol 5 Pro suggests that the device will ditch Windows 10 and run on Android OS. To watch the live stream of the Alcatel MWC event, click here. Gionee Gionee A1 and A1 Plus will be announced today at MWC 2017. There have been a lot of speculations about the devices lately, which suggests that Gionee A1 is going to be a normal sized variant, while on the other hand, A1 Plus will be the high-end version. On the optics front, Gionee A1 is expected with a 13MP rear camera and 16MP selfie shooter. Apart from this, the device fits fingerprint scanner and home button at the front. For your notice, these are just rumors. To watch the Gionee MWC event live, click here. Oppo Oppo is not going to unveil any smartphone this year, instead announce the 5X smartphone photography technology. To watch the event live, visit here. "This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO's unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers," says Sky Li, MD of International Mobile Business & President of Oppo India.