Watch the Nokia and Samsung MWC event live streaming right here

Nokia to unveil a wide range of devices at the MWC 2017 event today. The Finland-based company is likely to finally announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 8 Android devices, along with the modern version of the Nokia 3310. Well, what the smartphone vendor might really announce is still a mystery for now.

HMD is going to live stream the MWC Nokia event on their YouTube channel in a 360-degree video, while also live stream the event on their official Facebook page as well. Apart from just launching the smartphones, Nokia health devices, VR sets are also possible to make its first appearance today.

Apart from Nokia, Samsung is also going to showcase a one-minute teaser of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. Not only that, the South Korean giant may also unveil the rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 at the event today.

Similar to Nokia, Samsung is going to live stream the event, and you can watch the event right here. For further updated on MWC 2017 launches stay tuned to GizBot.