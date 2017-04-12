We put the OPPO F3 Plus Camera performance to real-life tests and the results are amazing

Smartphones are gradually taking over the dedicated point and shoot cameras. In the last few years, we have seen some phenomenal technical advancement in mobile phone photography wherein camera lovers have started to choose high-end mobile phones over dedicated point and shoot cameras for everyday usage.

This is due to the fact that mobile phones are anytime more portable than dedicated cameras and can perform a variety of other everyday tasks that dedicated cameras can't execute.

One such smartphone is OPPO F3 Plus. The smartphone not just delivers on rear camera imaging, but also captures best-in-class selfies with the first-of-its kind dual sensor front camera. But how it does that? We took the smartphone on a spin to find out its imaging potential and here's what we have to say and show you.

OPPO F3 Plus offers the perfect combination of innovative front and capable rear camera

Selfies have undoubtedly taken the world by storm. Smartphone makers know the fact very well and have started offering capable front shooters in their products that even dwarfs the rear cameras in terms of megapixel counts and performance. However unlike most of the selfie-centered smartphones that usually fails to deliver on rear camera performance, OPPO F3 Plus offers the best of two worlds. We will talk about the rear camera performance but first let's talk about the innovative selfie camera.

OPPO F3 Plus upgrades the OPPO's Selfie Expert tradition by integrating a first of its kind dual front-facing camera that comprises of a 16MP primary and a secondary 120°wide-angle lens for extra-wide selfie shots.

This secondary lens offers a wider field-of-view, almost double what a regular lens can achieve. This makes sure you capture extra wide selfie shots without a selfie stick. Don't believe us; check out the front camera samples below.

The above picture clearly shows how effective is the wide-angle lens on OPPO F3 Plus. The selfie on the left side is taken from the 16MP primary sensor and the one on the left has been shot with the secondary 8MP wide-angle snapper. The 16MP primary lens capture selfie image with incredible detailing.

The images on the large 6-inch Full HD screen look impressively bright, vivid and have natural colour tones. Moreover, the output on a computer screen is also quite good. Below is another sample to show the wide field of view that the 8MP secondary lens captures.

Now let's talk about the value add-ons in the front dual selfie camera. But first check out the sample picture below.

You must have noticed the spotless clear skin in the above image. This is all because of the OPPO's upgraded Beautify 4.0 mode that captures clear-cut facial contours with adjustable tone, shadows and light while capturing selfies. OPPO has optimized the software feature to highlight beauty, but never at the expense of looking unnatural.

The camera has Beautify 4.0 Southeast that offers a natural and smooth complexion of the skin, clearing out any imperfection or blemishes. Besides, there are various filters available for all scenarios you can imagine to capture flawless selfies every time and everywhere.

The 8MP secondary shooter also has 6P lens attached to it that takes care of distortion around the corners. With such groundbreaking camera technology, you can capture more subjects without using a selfie stick. Here's another sample to evaluate the results.

The 16MP rear camera

Now when you have seen the output of the front dual selfie camera, let's talk about the 16MP rear camera. The rear shooter on OPPO F3 Plus utilizes Sony IMX398 sensor, the camera has an extra-wide f/1.7 aperture and also comes equipped with dual PDAF that doubles the area of the sensor's pixel array and speeds up autofocus speed by 40 percent. All of this results in images that look super vivid and have unmatchable detailing. The captured shots have true and accurate colour tones without any artificial tones to them. Check out the samples below.

As you can see above, the 16MP rear camera have done a great job in capturing the overall scene; the shadows, the rich colour tones of the Red Ambassador and the sunlight falling on it.

The above image is nothing less than an art. The camera has beautifully captured the stunning architecture; the hanging modern chandelier and the white glass and metal frames around it.

The above image is captured in the presence of natural light and beautifully describes the modern interiors of this place. In addition to capturing the true colour tones, the camera sensor also makes sure that the bright non-natural light from the lamp does not leaks away unevenly to spoil the overall scenery.

These pictures of Delhi's heritage are captured in Auto mode by the 16MP rear camera and the results are quite amazing. The camera lens successfully captures the detailing in stones, the shadows and the colour tones are also accurate.

While the Auto mode is convenient and delivers great results, the manual mode further enhances the photography experience and is an ideal feature for users who keep photography in their highest regard.

The 'Expert Mode' allows users hone in on every detail of photography, offering adjustment for shutter speed, focus, white balance and ISO, along with a leveling gauge and more. The below image was captured with Expert mode with some tweaking in shutter speed and ISO.

You also get Ultra-HD mode, which was first seen in 2014 on OPPO Find 7. With the mode switched on, the camera shoots four photos consecutively and combines the best parts of each to make one 50-MP, ultra-high-definition image. Check out the sample below.

Besides, you also get Super GIF that instantly creates GIFS that can be played forward or backward. The 16MP rear camera can also record videos in 4K resolution that looks amazingly detailed and crisp on the 6-inch full HD screen.

Summing up all, OPPO F3 Plus has given us some of the best pictures captured on a mobile device. The smartphone packs in some amazing camera features that will please consumers who have a knack for photography and are looking for a capable camera smartphone.